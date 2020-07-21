14924 41st Pl South Unit A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Riverton Heights Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in Riverton Heights boasts beautiful hardwood floors and ample parking space!



The location couldn't be more ideal, with easy access to the I-5/ Hw 518 Junction! Close to SeaTac Airport, Burien, and Southcenter!



**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.



**Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in rent!**



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Availability: Available after 6/29



#4057



(RLNE4983093)