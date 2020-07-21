All apartments in Tukwila
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

14924 41st Pl South Unit A

14924 41st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

14924 41st Place South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Thorndyke

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Riverton Heights Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in Riverton Heights boasts beautiful hardwood floors and ample parking space!

The location couldn't be more ideal, with easy access to the I-5/ Hw 518 Junction! Close to SeaTac Airport, Burien, and Southcenter!

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.

**Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in rent!**

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Availability: Available after 6/29

#4057

(RLNE4983093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have any available units?
14924 41st Pl South Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have?
Some of 14924 41st Pl South Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14924 41st Pl South Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
14924 41st Pl South Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14924 41st Pl South Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A offers parking.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have a pool?
No, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have accessible units?
No, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14924 41st Pl South Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 14924 41st Pl South Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
