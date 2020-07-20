All apartments in Tukwila
13759 34th Ave South

13759 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13759 34th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Cascade View

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet Neighborhood/Huge Yard/Garage - Description:

3 bedroom / 1 Bath Remodeled Home in a Quite Neighborhood with Huge Back Yard

Completely Remodeled Home
New Floors
New Appliances
New Kitchen Cabinets
New Kitchen Counters

Appliances: New Dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Garbage Disposal, New Range/Oven, New Kitchen
Laundry: New in Home
Parking type: Garage of Street
Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired

Great back yard for kids and pets.

Lease Details:

Availability date: Today
Monthly Lease: $1850
Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own utilities
Refundable Deposit: $1800 security deposit
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $200
Leasing options: 12 Month
Application fee: $40

Equal Housing Opportunity

Keywords: Burien, Tukwila, White Center, Yard, Pets, Remodeled

(RLNE4807057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13759 34th Ave South have any available units?
13759 34th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 13759 34th Ave South have?
Some of 13759 34th Ave South's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13759 34th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
13759 34th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13759 34th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13759 34th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 13759 34th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 13759 34th Ave South offers parking.
Does 13759 34th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13759 34th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13759 34th Ave South have a pool?
No, 13759 34th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 13759 34th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 13759 34th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 13759 34th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13759 34th Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Does 13759 34th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 13759 34th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
