13759 34th Ave South

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quiet Neighborhood/Huge Yard/Garage - Description:



3 bedroom / 1 Bath Remodeled Home in a Quite Neighborhood with Huge Back Yard



Completely Remodeled Home

New Floors

New Appliances

New Kitchen Cabinets

New Kitchen Counters



Appliances: New Dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Garbage Disposal, New Range/Oven, New Kitchen

Laundry: New in Home

Parking type: Garage of Street

Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired



Great back yard for kids and pets.



Lease Details:



Availability date: Today

Monthly Lease: $1850

Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own utilities

Refundable Deposit: $1800 security deposit

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $200

Leasing options: 12 Month

Application fee: $40



Equal Housing Opportunity



Keywords: Burien, Tukwila, White Center, Yard, Pets, Remodeled



(RLNE4807057)