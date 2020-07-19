All apartments in Tukwila
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:35 PM

13704 37th Avenue S

13704 37th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13704 37th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! Don't miss out on the clean spacious and updated 1BR/1BA condo featuring new steel faced appliances, cabinetry, hearth, flooring, carpet, and paint. Private deck. Two reserved parking spots. 10 mins to Tukwila Light Rail Station. 15 mins to Seatac Airport. As little as 20 minutes to downtown Seattle. As little as 25 minutes to downtown Bellevue. $1300 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcy, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application. Current household monthly income must exceed 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, evictions, complaints by neighbors or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 37th Avenue S have any available units?
13704 37th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 13704 37th Avenue S have?
Some of 13704 37th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 37th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
13704 37th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 37th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 37th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 13704 37th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 37th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 13704 37th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 13704 37th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13704 37th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13704 37th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13704 37th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
