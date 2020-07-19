13704 37th Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! Don't miss out on the clean spacious and updated 1BR/1BA condo featuring new steel faced appliances, cabinetry, hearth, flooring, carpet, and paint. Private deck. Two reserved parking spots. 10 mins to Tukwila Light Rail Station. 15 mins to Seatac Airport. As little as 20 minutes to downtown Seattle. As little as 25 minutes to downtown Bellevue. $1300 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcy, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application. Current household monthly income must exceed 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, evictions, complaints by neighbors or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.