12211 47th Ave. S.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool playground clubhouse

Tukwila Home - Available 3/8! Cute and spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home in convenient Tukwila location. Hardwoods in the living area with many windows to view the beautifully landscaped front yard. Living area opens into the charming kitchen with butcher block counter tops. Bedroom has view of the grape arbor over the carport. This house has lots of light! Two storage sheds in the back yard plus a new patio which is perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is a gardeners dream. Located just around the corner from the Tukwila Community Center with athletic facilities, pool, playground and community activities. Easy access to Hwy 99, I-5 and I-405. Sorry, no smoking but a small dog up to 20 lbs or a cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit.



For more information or a private showing please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 206-787-0098 or jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com.



