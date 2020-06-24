All apartments in Tukwila
Tukwila, WA
12211 47th Ave. S.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

12211 47th Ave. S.

12211 47th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

12211 47th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98178
Allentown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tukwila Home - Available 3/8! Cute and spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home in convenient Tukwila location. Hardwoods in the living area with many windows to view the beautifully landscaped front yard. Living area opens into the charming kitchen with butcher block counter tops. Bedroom has view of the grape arbor over the carport. This house has lots of light! Two storage sheds in the back yard plus a new patio which is perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is a gardeners dream. Located just around the corner from the Tukwila Community Center with athletic facilities, pool, playground and community activities. Easy access to Hwy 99, I-5 and I-405. Sorry, no smoking but a small dog up to 20 lbs or a cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

For more information or a private showing please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 206-787-0098 or jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com.??? #avenueoneresidential #tukwilarental #forleaetukwila

(RLNE2514374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have any available units?
12211 47th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 12211 47th Ave. S. have?
Some of 12211 47th Ave. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 47th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
12211 47th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 47th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 47th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 12211 47th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 47th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have a pool?
Yes, 12211 47th Ave. S. has a pool.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 12211 47th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12211 47th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12211 47th Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12211 47th Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
