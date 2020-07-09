15503 Washington Street A

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 Bath apartment 850 sqft, located conveniently in downtown. The building has 4 units updated, with new vinyl windows installed, new vinyl siding with insulation. The unit has W/D in unit, private covered porch looking at the backyard. Kitchen with large dining room, new countertops, over range microwave, new cabinets, sealing fan. Bathroom with new fixture, tiles on walls around sink. Large living room with fireplace. Each of the 4 tenants has one storage box by the carport.

Free Parking in Carport for one car and more spaces outside!! Low monthly utilities!! We are a mile away to Sounder Train Station and in walking distance to Fred Meyer, Schools, Churches, Shopping Center and YMCA!!!

Tenant pays electrical bill and Comcast cable, landlord pays all the other utilities.

No pets/smoking. .

Deposit $1000. Rent $1400, Application fee is payable to Turbo Tenant web site.

Proof of income / affordability and tenancy history required.

Tel: 503-270-7848 or 503-841-2855

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166828p

No Pets Allowed



