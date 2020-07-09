All apartments in Sumner
Find more places like 15503 Washington Street A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
15503 Washington Street A
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

15503 Washington Street A

15503 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sumner
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15503 Washington Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Sumner Apartments - Property Id: 166828

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 Bath apartment 850 sqft, located conveniently in downtown. The building has 4 units updated, with new vinyl windows installed, new vinyl siding with insulation. The unit has W/D in unit, private covered porch looking at the backyard. Kitchen with large dining room, new countertops, over range microwave, new cabinets, sealing fan. Bathroom with new fixture, tiles on walls around sink. Large living room with fireplace. Each of the 4 tenants has one storage box by the carport.
Free Parking in Carport for one car and more spaces outside!! Low monthly utilities!! We are a mile away to Sounder Train Station and in walking distance to Fred Meyer, Schools, Churches, Shopping Center and YMCA!!!
Tenant pays electrical bill and Comcast cable, landlord pays all the other utilities.
No pets/smoking. .
Deposit $1000. Rent $1400, Application fee is payable to Turbo Tenant web site.
Proof of income / affordability and tenancy history required.
Tel: 503-270-7848 or 503-841-2855
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166828p
Property Id 166828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5241341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15503 Washington Street A have any available units?
15503 Washington Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 15503 Washington Street A have?
Some of 15503 Washington Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15503 Washington Street A currently offering any rent specials?
15503 Washington Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15503 Washington Street A pet-friendly?
No, 15503 Washington Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumner.
Does 15503 Washington Street A offer parking?
Yes, 15503 Washington Street A offers parking.
Does 15503 Washington Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15503 Washington Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15503 Washington Street A have a pool?
No, 15503 Washington Street A does not have a pool.
Does 15503 Washington Street A have accessible units?
No, 15503 Washington Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 15503 Washington Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15503 Washington Street A has units with dishwashers.
Does 15503 Washington Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15503 Washington Street A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E
Sumner, WA 98390
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E
Sumner, WA 98390

Similar Pages

Sumner 1 BedroomsSumner 2 Bedrooms
Sumner Apartments with BalconySumner Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sumner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College