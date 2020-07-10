10 Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA with washer-dryer

/
apartments with washer dryer
Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA with washer-dryer
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.
Results within 10 miles of Pullman
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1525 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private room in beautiful, friendly shared housing. Come join a crew of four in a brand new living space for students and young professionals. Each member has a private bedroom, closet space, large windows, and private bathroom.
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.