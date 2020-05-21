All apartments in Spokane
714 E 31st

714 East 31st Avenue · (253) 733-1317
Location

714 East 31st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203
Comstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Manito Cape cod just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown!
*Beautiful wood floors
*Spacious kitchen-Appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher
*Formal dining room
*Finished upstairs attic room-perfect for an office, playroom or extra bedroom
*Energy efficient mini-split system for upstairs room to keep it cool during the summer and warm in winter
*Downstairs egress bedroom with access to the downstairs second bathroom-perfect master suite
*Downstairs family room
*Washer and dryer included
*Detached double car garage /w openers
*Gas forced air heat
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 E 31st have any available units?
714 E 31st has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 E 31st have?
Some of 714 E 31st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 E 31st currently offering any rent specials?
714 E 31st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 E 31st pet-friendly?
No, 714 E 31st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 714 E 31st offer parking?
Yes, 714 E 31st does offer parking.
Does 714 E 31st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 E 31st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 E 31st have a pool?
No, 714 E 31st does not have a pool.
Does 714 E 31st have accessible units?
No, 714 E 31st does not have accessible units.
Does 714 E 31st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 E 31st has units with dishwashers.
