714 E 31st

Amenities
Manito Cape cod just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown!
*Beautiful wood floors
*Spacious kitchen-Appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher
*Formal dining room
*Finished upstairs attic room-perfect for an office, playroom or extra bedroom
*Energy efficient mini-split system for upstairs room to keep it cool during the summer and warm in winter
*Downstairs egress bedroom with access to the downstairs second bathroom-perfect master suite
*Downstairs family room
*Washer and dryer included
*Detached double car garage /w openers
*Gas forced air heat
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.