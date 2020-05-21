714 E 31st

Amenities

Manito Cape cod just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown!

*Beautiful wood floors

*Spacious kitchen-Appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher

*Formal dining room

*Finished upstairs attic room-perfect for an office, playroom or extra bedroom

*Energy efficient mini-split system for upstairs room to keep it cool during the summer and warm in winter

*Downstairs egress bedroom with access to the downstairs second bathroom-perfect master suite

*Downstairs family room

*Washer and dryer included

*Detached double car garage /w openers

*Gas forced air heat

*NO PETS, NO SMOKING

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.