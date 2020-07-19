2918 W Princeton Ave

2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205 Audubon - Downriver
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener. Basement offers a spacious family room and an over-sized bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. No Smoking & Pets will not be allowed with this rental property. Yard care is provided with this property.
Please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professional managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
