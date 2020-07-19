All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 2918 W Princeton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
2918 W Princeton Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2918 W Princeton Ave

2918 West Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Audubon - Downriver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener. Basement offers a spacious family room and an over-sized bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. No Smoking & Pets will not be allowed with this rental property. Yard care is provided with this property.

Please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professional managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 W Princeton Ave have any available units?
2918 W Princeton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 W Princeton Ave have?
Some of 2918 W Princeton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 W Princeton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2918 W Princeton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 W Princeton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2918 W Princeton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2918 W Princeton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2918 W Princeton Ave offers parking.
Does 2918 W Princeton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 W Princeton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 W Princeton Ave have a pool?
No, 2918 W Princeton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2918 W Princeton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2918 W Princeton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 W Princeton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 W Princeton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nevada LidgerwoodOpportunityGreenacres
North Indian TrailSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University