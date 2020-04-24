All apartments in Spokane
1506 E. DESMET AVE.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:18 AM

1506 E. DESMET AVE.

1506 East Desmet Avenue · (509) 252-5816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1506 East Desmet Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202
Chief Garry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
C&H DUPLEXES LLC
www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com
Low-Income Based Housing

Rare available 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent no later than June 30th. Kitchen, dining, living room, full bathroom, master and second bed located on upper floor. Downstairs there is a secondary living room, laundry room(washer/dryer not included), 3/4 bath, and two additional bedrooms. Small porch off of kitchen. Off street parking. No Pets allowed. Non-smoking unit. Water/Sewer/Garbage included and Avista average usage was $100.00 for past 12 months. Again this is a low income unit so you must not only meet our criteria but must meet the below listed income requirements as well. No exceptions. Listing can be found on our site at www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com. Showings will be scheduled starting June 15th

Household size and MAXIMUM Annual Gross Income Allowed
1 Person - $22,850
2 Person - $26,100
3 Person - $29,350
4 Person - $32,600
5 Person - $35,250

You must have:
1) Good Rental History, no evictions
2) Stable Source of Income
3) Good Credit (620+). Cosigner may be considered

-We accept all housing assistance so long as you meet all our listed criteria.
-First month rent, security deposit, and last month rent deposit all required for move-in
-$25.00 application fee PER adult, and can be submitted on our website at www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com

For any questions please call or email Sydney Colvin at (509)252-5816, s.colvin@colvicoinc.com, or text only at (509)209-0970.

Photos of similar units!

C&H DUPLEXES LLC
www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have any available units?
1506 E. DESMET AVE. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 1506 E. DESMET AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E. DESMET AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E. DESMET AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. does offer parking.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have a pool?
No, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E. DESMET AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E. DESMET AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
