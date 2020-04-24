1506 E. DESMET AVE.

Amenities

Low-Income Based Housing



Rare available 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent no later than June 30th. Kitchen, dining, living room, full bathroom, master and second bed located on upper floor. Downstairs there is a secondary living room, laundry room(washer/dryer not included), 3/4 bath, and two additional bedrooms. Small porch off of kitchen. Off street parking. No Pets allowed. Non-smoking unit. Water/Sewer/Garbage included and Avista average usage was $100.00 for past 12 months. Again this is a low income unit so you must not only meet our criteria but must meet the below listed income requirements as well. No exceptions. Listing can be found on our site at www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com. Showings will be scheduled starting June 15th



Household size and MAXIMUM Annual Gross Income Allowed

1 Person - $22,850

2 Person - $26,100

3 Person - $29,350

4 Person - $32,600

5 Person - $35,250



You must have:

1) Good Rental History, no evictions

2) Stable Source of Income

3) Good Credit (620+). Cosigner may be considered



-We accept all housing assistance so long as you meet all our listed criteria.

-First month rent, security deposit, and last month rent deposit all required for move-in

-$25.00 application fee PER adult, and can be submitted on our website at www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com



For any questions please call or email Sydney Colvin at (509)252-5816, s.colvin@colvicoinc.com, or text only at (509)209-0970.



Photos of similar units!



