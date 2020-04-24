All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 1111 W 19th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
1111 W 19th
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1111 W 19th

1111 West 19th Avenue · (509) 325-2127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203
Manito

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 W 19th · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing. The property is in impressive condition with original woodwork, antique doorknobs and back plates, and beautiful light fixtures. The main floor has lovely hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and built-in bookcases, formal dining room with built-in sideboard and china cabinets, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen has been remodeled with all appliances, maple cabinets, and a pantry. The basement has a large family room with access to the back yard, 3/4 bath, bonus room and a laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Forced air gas furnace and central air conditioning. The back yard is fenced and has a deck off the master bedroom. Automatic sprinkler system. Oversized double car garage with automatic opener.

Apply here https://watsonmgt.quickleasepro.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2332754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 W 19th have any available units?
1111 W 19th has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 W 19th have?
Some of 1111 W 19th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 W 19th currently offering any rent specials?
1111 W 19th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 W 19th pet-friendly?
No, 1111 W 19th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1111 W 19th offer parking?
Yes, 1111 W 19th does offer parking.
Does 1111 W 19th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 W 19th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 W 19th have a pool?
No, 1111 W 19th does not have a pool.
Does 1111 W 19th have accessible units?
No, 1111 W 19th does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 W 19th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 W 19th does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1111 W 19th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity