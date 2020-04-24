1111 W 19th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing. The property is in impressive condition with original woodwork, antique doorknobs and back plates, and beautiful light fixtures. The main floor has lovely hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and built-in bookcases, formal dining room with built-in sideboard and china cabinets, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen has been remodeled with all appliances, maple cabinets, and a pantry. The basement has a large family room with access to the back yard, 3/4 bath, bonus room and a laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Forced air gas furnace and central air conditioning. The back yard is fenced and has a deck off the master bedroom. Automatic sprinkler system. Oversized double car garage with automatic opener.



Apply here https://watsonmgt.quickleasepro.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2332754)