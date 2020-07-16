18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.

Amenities
Beautiful new construction home. The spacious multi-level home located in Greenacres, just minutes to I-90 and Liberty Lake!
*All new stainless steel appliances- gas range, microhood, dishwasher, and upgraded french door refrigerator
*Formal living room
*Family room is open to the dining room and kitchen
*1/2 bath on the main level
*3 bedrooms upstairs
*Spacious master suite with walk-in closet
*Master bath with double vanity
*The front loading washer and dryer are located on the upstairs level with all of the bedrooms
*Additional full upstairs bathroom
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*Energy and money-saving tankless hot water heater provides endless hot water
*Two car garage with opener
*Yard will be finished in Spring and will have sprinkler system front and back, sod installed and white vinyl fencing
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports