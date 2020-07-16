All apartments in Spokane County
Find more places like 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane County, WA
/
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.

18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd · (253) 733-1317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA 99016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction home. The spacious multi-level home located in Greenacres, just minutes to I-90 and Liberty Lake!
*All new stainless steel appliances- gas range, microhood, dishwasher, and upgraded french door refrigerator
*Formal living room
*Family room is open to the dining room and kitchen
*1/2 bath on the main level
*3 bedrooms upstairs
*Spacious master suite with walk-in closet
*Master bath with double vanity
*The front loading washer and dryer are located on the upstairs level with all of the bedrooms
*Additional full upstairs bathroom
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*Energy and money-saving tankless hot water heater provides endless hot water
*Two car garage with opener
*Yard will be finished in Spring and will have sprinkler system front and back, sod installed and white vinyl fencing

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have any available units?
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have?
Some of 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane County.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. offers parking.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have a pool?
No, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have accessible units?
No, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd
Spokane County, WA 99005
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road
Spokane, WA 99208
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity