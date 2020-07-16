18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful new construction home. The spacious multi-level home located in Greenacres, just minutes to I-90 and Liberty Lake!

*All new stainless steel appliances- gas range, microhood, dishwasher, and upgraded french door refrigerator

*Formal living room

*Family room is open to the dining room and kitchen

*1/2 bath on the main level

*3 bedrooms upstairs

*Spacious master suite with walk-in closet

*Master bath with double vanity

*The front loading washer and dryer are located on the upstairs level with all of the bedrooms

*Additional full upstairs bathroom

*Gas heat and central air conditioning

*Energy and money-saving tankless hot water heater provides endless hot water

*Two car garage with opener

*Yard will be finished in Spring and will have sprinkler system front and back, sod installed and white vinyl fencing



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports