Spokane County, WA
10608 N. Alberta Rd.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

10608 N. Alberta Rd.

10608 North Alberta Road · No Longer Available
Location

10608 North Alberta Road, Spokane County, WA 99208
Five Mile Prairie

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10608 N. Alberta Rd. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Spacious Home on 5 Mile with an Exquisite View. - Beautiful Spacious Home on 5 Mile with an Exquisite View.
Ready for Tenants!!
There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Kitchen comes with range/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, along with washer & dryer (main floor laundry).
There is a finished full sized basement. CAC, GFA, 2 gas fireplaces, attached 3 car garage, NO fence, there is a sprinkler system.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and electricity. Tenants also responsible for yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. PETS are based on owner approval. This is a NON-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com

Available in Mid-July 2020!!

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

(RLNE5917579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have any available units?
10608 N. Alberta Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane County, WA.
What amenities does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have?
Some of 10608 N. Alberta Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 N. Alberta Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10608 N. Alberta Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 N. Alberta Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane County.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. offers parking.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have a pool?
No, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10608 N. Alberta Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10608 N. Alberta Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
