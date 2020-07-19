Amenities
10608 N. Alberta Rd. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Spacious Home on 5 Mile with an Exquisite View. - Beautiful Spacious Home on 5 Mile with an Exquisite View.
Ready for Tenants!!
There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Kitchen comes with range/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, along with washer & dryer (main floor laundry).
There is a finished full sized basement. CAC, GFA, 2 gas fireplaces, attached 3 car garage, NO fence, there is a sprinkler system.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities and electricity. Tenants also responsible for yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. PETS are based on owner approval. This is a NON-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com
Available in Mid-July 2020!!
*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.
Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.
(RLNE5917579)