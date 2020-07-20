All apartments in Snohomish County
Find more places like 408 124th Pl. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
408 124th Pl. SW
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

408 124th Pl. SW

408 124th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

408 124th Place Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c479de037 ----
Conveniently located property, unit has 950 sq ft of living space, complete with carpeting, a Kitchen with pass through to the Dining room, Living room with Slider out to fenced back yard and Brand New Vinyl Windows! The yard care is included in rent and washer/dryer on site. Just minutes to I-5 and shopping both at Alderwood Mall and Everett Mall.

Allows 2 small dogs maximum. Sorry, No Cats and No Puppies. Must be spayed/neutered
Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 monthly Pet Rent.
(We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:
- Credit score of 600
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $3,750.00

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $1,250, Security Deposit $1,250 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Additonal Storage
Fenced In Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 124th Pl. SW have any available units?
408 124th Pl. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
Is 408 124th Pl. SW currently offering any rent specials?
408 124th Pl. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 124th Pl. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 124th Pl. SW is pet friendly.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW offer parking?
No, 408 124th Pl. SW does not offer parking.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 124th Pl. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW have a pool?
No, 408 124th Pl. SW does not have a pool.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW have accessible units?
No, 408 124th Pl. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 124th Pl. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 124th Pl. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 124th Pl. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Helm
101 128th Street
Everett, WA 98208
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMarysville, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WALake Stevens, WAMukilteo, WABothell West, WA
Kenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WASilver Firs, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College