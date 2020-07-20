408 124th Pl. SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c479de037 ----

Conveniently located property, unit has 950 sq ft of living space, complete with carpeting, a Kitchen with pass through to the Dining room, Living room with Slider out to fenced back yard and Brand New Vinyl Windows! The yard care is included in rent and washer/dryer on site. Just minutes to I-5 and shopping both at Alderwood Mall and Everett Mall.



Allows 2 small dogs maximum. Sorry, No Cats and No Puppies. Must be spayed/neutered

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 monthly Pet Rent.

(We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $3,750.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- Photo of Pet(s)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $1,250, Security Deposit $1,250 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)



Additonal Storage

Fenced In Back Yard