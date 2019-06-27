All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 918 Northwest Leisure Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
918 Northwest Leisure Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

918 Northwest Leisure Lane

918 Northwest Leisure Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

918 Northwest Leisure Lane, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light & bright 2 bedroom 1.75 bath home situated perfectly between Bremerton and Silverdale. Open concept living featuring a well appointed kitchen with gas range, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Living room features a cozy gas log fireplace, fantastic for those chilly winter evenings. Sizable bedrooms, master features double closets and attached bath. Full bath off hall with soaking tub. Washer & dryer hook ups. Single car garage. Back patio opens to shared community space.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 4/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have any available units?
918 Northwest Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have?
Some of 918 Northwest Leisure Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Northwest Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
918 Northwest Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Northwest Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Northwest Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Northwest Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College