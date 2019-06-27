918 Northwest Leisure Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Light & bright 2 bedroom 1.75 bath home situated perfectly between Bremerton and Silverdale. Open concept living featuring a well appointed kitchen with gas range, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Living room features a cozy gas log fireplace, fantastic for those chilly winter evenings. Sizable bedrooms, master features double closets and attached bath. Full bath off hall with soaking tub. Washer & dryer hook ups. Single car garage. Back patio opens to shared community space.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 4/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

