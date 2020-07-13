/
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Silverdale, WA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
27 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
22 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
19 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2007 sqft
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Silverdale
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7642 Chico Way NW
7642 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
7642 Chico Way NW Available 08/01/20 Chico Way Charmer - This entire home was renovated and updated throughout. Located in desirable Chico area and sits on .41 acre, level lot with room for RV or boat parking.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
368 Northwest Grandstand Street
368 Northwest Grandstand Street, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1389 sqft
Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop
735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2152 sqft
Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot.
Results within 5 miles of Silverdale
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
388 NE Hazelberry Ct
388 Northeast Hazelberry Court, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1496 sqft
388 NE Hazelberry Ct Available 08/17/20 BEAUTIFUL POULSBO HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - This 2016 built home has everything you need and more! Located in beautiful Poulsbo, WA, right off the highway, this house is situation in the perfect location for
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
281 NE Miramar Circle
281 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in CK School District! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Battle Point
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
275 NE Miramar Circle
275 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Madeline Woods! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Silverdale
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
