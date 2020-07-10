Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

13840 Crestview Circle NW Available 06/01/20 - Beautiful split-level home on a large lot located in Silverdale. This 3-bedroom 3-bath home features a lot of space and storage. Fireplace on each level adds warmth and charm. The finished basement can be converted into a second living area or recreation area. The bedroom on the lower level can also double as a home office. Large deck on the back is wonderful for entertaining guests. 2 car garages also have loads of storage room. W/D hook-up on the lower level.



(RLNE5803460)