Silverdale, WA
13840 Crestview Circle NW
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

13840 Crestview Circle NW

13840 Crestview Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13840 Crestview Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13840 Crestview Circle NW Available 06/01/20 - Beautiful split-level home on a large lot located in Silverdale. This 3-bedroom 3-bath home features a lot of space and storage. Fireplace on each level adds warmth and charm. The finished basement can be converted into a second living area or recreation area. The bedroom on the lower level can also double as a home office. Large deck on the back is wonderful for entertaining guests. 2 car garages also have loads of storage room. W/D hook-up on the lower level.

(RLNE5803460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have any available units?
13840 Crestview Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have?
Some of 13840 Crestview Circle NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 Crestview Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
13840 Crestview Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13840 Crestview Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 13840 Crestview Circle NW offers parking.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have a pool?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13840 Crestview Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

