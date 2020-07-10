13840 Crestview Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383
13840 Crestview Circle NW Available 06/01/20 - Beautiful split-level home on a large lot located in Silverdale. This 3-bedroom 3-bath home features a lot of space and storage. Fireplace on each level adds warmth and charm. The finished basement can be converted into a second living area or recreation area. The bedroom on the lower level can also double as a home office. Large deck on the back is wonderful for entertaining guests. 2 car garages also have loads of storage room. W/D hook-up on the lower level.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have any available units?
13840 Crestview Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 13840 Crestview Circle NW have?
Some of 13840 Crestview Circle NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 Crestview Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
13840 Crestview Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.