Silverdale, WA
1313 NW Summer Beach Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1313 NW Summer Beach Lane

1313 Northwest Summer Beach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Northwest Summer Beach Lane, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Application in Process - Welcome yourself home to this single level townhome style living with a 1 car garage, custom paint colors and more. Open concept living with large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove top and a side by side refrigerator. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace that turns on with a remote, sliding glass doors of dining room to a patio for Summer BBQ's. Wood parquet floors in entrance. Travel down the hallway to a bedroom across from a full bathroom, with a large closet inside is the washer / dryer. further down the hallway you will entry a master suite with custom paint, ceiling fan large bathroom with walk-in closet and an additional closet on opposite side. This bathroom has plenty of room to move around. Community offers a park and is on a bus line. This beauty in this price range won't last long. You will need an appointment to view. Deposit is the same as the rent. (MT, JM)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5533223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have any available units?
1313 NW Summer Beach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have?
Some of 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1313 NW Summer Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have a pool?
No, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 NW Summer Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
