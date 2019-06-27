1313 NW Summer Beach Lane

Amenities

Application in Process - Welcome yourself home to this single level townhome style living with a 1 car garage, custom paint colors and more. Open concept living with large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove top and a side by side refrigerator. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace that turns on with a remote, sliding glass doors of dining room to a patio for Summer BBQ's. Wood parquet floors in entrance. Travel down the hallway to a bedroom across from a full bathroom, with a large closet inside is the washer / dryer. further down the hallway you will entry a master suite with custom paint, ceiling fan large bathroom with walk-in closet and an additional closet on opposite side. This bathroom has plenty of room to move around. Community offers a park and is on a bus line. This beauty in this price range won't last long. You will need an appointment to view. Deposit is the same as the rent. (MT, JM)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



