Last updated June 14 2020

321 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for SeaTac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,497
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,235
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
3826 S 178th St
3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1540 sqft
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport.

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
3115 S 192nd St, B302
3115 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
976 sqft
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
3201 S 192nd St, E209
3201 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1000 sqft
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
3117 S 192nd St, C104
3117 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Delridge
12 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
City Guide for SeaTac, WA

“If you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State.” (–Dar Williams)

SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.  The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in SeaTac, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for SeaTac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

