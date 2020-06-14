321 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA with hardwood floors
“If you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State.” (–Dar Williams)
SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for SeaTac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.