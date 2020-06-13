/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
150 Accessible Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,240
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,487
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Results within 1 mile of SeaTac
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,234
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Delridge
14 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
17 Units Available
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1026 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
21 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac 3 BedroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Apartments with BalconySeaTac Apartments with GarageSeaTac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeaTac Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeaTac Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA