All apartments in SeaTac
Find more places like 16602 34th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
16602 34th Avenue S
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:23 PM

16602 34th Avenue S

16602 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
SeaTac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

16602 34th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This home is in a perfect location. It's close to Seatac Airport but without the noise, Southcenter mall is minutes away, restaurants and I-5 and I-405 are easy to get to. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1925 + $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16602 34th Avenue S have any available units?
16602 34th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
Is 16602 34th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
16602 34th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 34th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 16602 34th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 16602 34th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16602 34th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 16602 34th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 16602 34th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 16602 34th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16602 34th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 16602 34th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street
SeaTac, WA 98188
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98198

Similar Pages

SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms
SeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College