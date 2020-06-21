Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

824 274th Pl SE Available 07/01/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 7/1! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this luxury Buchan home offers a wonderful main floor living area. Formal dining and living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Grand entrance with hardwoods leading into the family room with a second fireplace, large open kitchen with high end appliances plus built in wine rack. This kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining friends and family. Lots of windows out to the backyard. A bedroom and full bath are also located on the main floor, tucked just off the family room. Upper level features huge master suite overlooking the back yard for peaceful privacy w/walk-in closet, skylight & lots of natural light, three more bedrooms and a large bonus room, perfect for a home office!! 3 car attached garage + storage. Acclaimed Issaquah schools. Community parks are within walking distance. Easy access to Hwy 202 into Redmond and not far from I-90. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To arrange a private tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725 #sammamishrental #avenueoneresidential #forleasesammamish #trossahsrental



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840520)