All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 824 274th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
824 274th Pl SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

824 274th Pl SE

824 274th Place Southeast · (425) 260-3725 ext. 2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 824 274th Pl SE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
824 274th Pl SE Available 07/01/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 7/1! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this luxury Buchan home offers a wonderful main floor living area. Formal dining and living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Grand entrance with hardwoods leading into the family room with a second fireplace, large open kitchen with high end appliances plus built in wine rack. This kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining friends and family. Lots of windows out to the backyard. A bedroom and full bath are also located on the main floor, tucked just off the family room. Upper level features huge master suite overlooking the back yard for peaceful privacy w/walk-in closet, skylight & lots of natural light, three more bedrooms and a large bonus room, perfect for a home office!! 3 car attached garage + storage. Acclaimed Issaquah schools. Community parks are within walking distance. Easy access to Hwy 202 into Redmond and not far from I-90. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To arrange a private tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725 #sammamishrental #avenueoneresidential #forleasesammamish #trossahsrental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 274th Pl SE have any available units?
824 274th Pl SE has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 824 274th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
824 274th Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 274th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 824 274th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 824 274th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 824 274th Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 824 274th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 274th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 274th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 824 274th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 824 274th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 824 274th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 274th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 274th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 274th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 274th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 824 274th Pl SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity