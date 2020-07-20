All apartments in Sammamish
819 224th Ave NE

Location

819 224th Ave NE, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
guest suite
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Elegance and Charm for the Modern Lifestyle - This brand new home's inviting covered entry leads to a stunning two-story foyer showcasing the beautiful curved staircase, open to the bright dining room and great room with scenic views beyond. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen includes a large center island with curved breakfast bar for informal dining, ample counter space, pantry, and access to a spacious rear deck. The gorgeous master bedroom is complete with a lounge area, large walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, luxe shower with seat, and private water closet. The large secondary bedrooms feature roomy closets and a shared hall bath, and are convenient to an appealing loft perfect for entertaining. The finished basement features a large game room for additional living space, and a guest suite with full bath and ample storage. Additional highlights include a desirable first floor bedroom with full bath, and a centrally located laundry. Easily enjoy outdoor living from the generous deck. The versatile first-floor bedroom is a welcoming accommodation for visiting guests or home office use. An appealing second-floor loft adds a secondary living space close to the bedrooms.

Nestled in a serene setting with nearly 10 acres of protected greenbelt, this ideal community is served by the Lake Washington School District.

Single pet allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2040

(RLNE4861706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 224th Ave NE have any available units?
819 224th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 819 224th Ave NE have?
Some of 819 224th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 224th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
819 224th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 224th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 224th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 819 224th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 819 224th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 224th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 819 224th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 224th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 224th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 224th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
