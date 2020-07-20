819 224th Ave NE

Amenities

Elegance and Charm for the Modern Lifestyle - This brand new home's inviting covered entry leads to a stunning two-story foyer showcasing the beautiful curved staircase, open to the bright dining room and great room with scenic views beyond. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen includes a large center island with curved breakfast bar for informal dining, ample counter space, pantry, and access to a spacious rear deck. The gorgeous master bedroom is complete with a lounge area, large walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, luxe shower with seat, and private water closet. The large secondary bedrooms feature roomy closets and a shared hall bath, and are convenient to an appealing loft perfect for entertaining. The finished basement features a large game room for additional living space, and a guest suite with full bath and ample storage. Additional highlights include a desirable first floor bedroom with full bath, and a centrally located laundry. Easily enjoy outdoor living from the generous deck. The versatile first-floor bedroom is a welcoming accommodation for visiting guests or home office use. An appealing second-floor loft adds a secondary living space close to the bedrooms.



Nestled in a serene setting with nearly 10 acres of protected greenbelt, this ideal community is served by the Lake Washington School District.



Single pet allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2040



(RLNE4861706)