Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
718 234th Ave SE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

718 234th Ave SE

718 234th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

718 234th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR - 2.5 Bath in Sammamish on over 1/2 acre! - Property Id: 162299

Perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on secluded 1/2 acre lot in Sammamish, Lake Washington School district. New paint & carpet so this home is ready to move in! Main floor den, formal living, dining, & family rooms. 2 fireplaces. 3 car garage.

Terms:
- 1 yr / after 1 yr is month to month
- 1st + Last month's rent + deposit required
- Yard maintenance included in rent
- No sewer fee (septic)
- Available 10/5/19
- Application fee $35
- No pets please

Please call listing agent Daniel Erikson/RSVP Real Estate for showings. 425-463-5839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162299
Property Id 162299

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 234th Ave SE have any available units?
718 234th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 718 234th Ave SE have?
Some of 718 234th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 234th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
718 234th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 234th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 718 234th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 718 234th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 718 234th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 718 234th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 234th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 234th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 718 234th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 718 234th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 718 234th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 718 234th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 234th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 234th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 234th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

