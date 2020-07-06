718 234th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR - 2.5 Bath in Sammamish on over 1/2 acre! - Property Id: 162299



Perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on secluded 1/2 acre lot in Sammamish, Lake Washington School district. New paint & carpet so this home is ready to move in! Main floor den, formal living, dining, & family rooms. 2 fireplaces. 3 car garage.



Terms:

- 1 yr / after 1 yr is month to month

- 1st + Last month's rent + deposit required

- Yard maintenance included in rent

- No sewer fee (septic)

- Available 10/5/19

- Application fee $35

- No pets please



Please call listing agent Daniel Erikson/RSVP Real Estate for showings. 425-463-5839

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162299

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5406799)