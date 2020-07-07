560 225th Lane NE #B-203

Amenities
Sophisticated, Beautifully Appointed Condo on Sammamish Plateau - Located in the much sight after Saxony neighborhood, this meticulously maintained corner unit is flooded with natural light. Condo features tall ceilings and a generously sized kitchen with granite eating bar, a large entertaining sized deck, radiant heating system in floors, separate laundry room with full size appliances and storage closet on first floor. Garage parking. PERFECT clubhouse! Entertain 5 or 50! Neighborhood park nearby. Short distance to shopping and restaurants. Welcome Home!
W/S/G is flat monthly billing - $125
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 04/28/2020
#2091
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5744732)