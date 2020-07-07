All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

560 225th Lane NE #B-203

560 225th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

560 225th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sophisticated, Beautifully Appointed Condo on Sammamish Plateau - Located in the much sight after Saxony neighborhood, this meticulously maintained corner unit is flooded with natural light. Condo features tall ceilings and a generously sized kitchen with granite eating bar, a large entertaining sized deck, radiant heating system in floors, separate laundry room with full size appliances and storage closet on first floor. Garage parking. PERFECT clubhouse! Entertain 5 or 50! Neighborhood park nearby. Short distance to shopping and restaurants. Welcome Home!

W/S/G is flat monthly billing - $125

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 04/28/2020

#2091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have any available units?
560 225th Lane NE #B-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have?
Some of 560 225th Lane NE #B-203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 currently offering any rent specials?
560 225th Lane NE #B-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 pet-friendly?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 offer parking?
Yes, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 offers parking.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have a pool?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 does not have a pool.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have accessible units?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 225th Lane NE #B-203 does not have units with air conditioning.

