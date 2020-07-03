3111 211th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Amazing quiet signal family house on the golf course! - Gated golf course Ranch Style Rambler in the community of Sahalee Country Club. A wonderful retreat nestled on quiet cul-de-sac. This house features soaring ceilings, light at every angle, oversized windows, 2 floor-to-ceiling masonry gas fireplace.Spacious master suit with updated bathroom. Large deck for entertaining.Near shops, dining, Lake Washington WA Schools, parks, trails and SR-520.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5690578)