2426 278th Ct SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a rare opportunity to lease this beautiful Sammamish home, complete with views of the surrounding mountains from your private and professionally landscaped backyard. You will love the best in class kitchen and bathrooms, a complete master suite and 3 car garage.



Schedule your private tour today!



Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet friendly! $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.



Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com