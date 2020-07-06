All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:03 PM

2426 278th Ct SE

2426 278th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2426 278th Court Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a rare opportunity to lease this beautiful Sammamish home, complete with views of the surrounding mountains from your private and professionally landscaped backyard. You will love the best in class kitchen and bathrooms, a complete master suite and 3 car garage.

Schedule your private tour today!

Tenant pays all utilities.

Pet friendly! $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.

Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 278th Ct SE have any available units?
2426 278th Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 2426 278th Ct SE have?
Some of 2426 278th Ct SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 278th Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
2426 278th Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 278th Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 2426 278th Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 2426 278th Ct SE offers parking.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 278th Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE have a pool?
No, 2426 278th Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 2426 278th Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 278th Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 278th Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2426 278th Ct SE has units with air conditioning.

