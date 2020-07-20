All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 24011 SE 21st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
24011 SE 21st St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

24011 SE 21st St

24011 Southeast 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

24011 Southeast 21st Street, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24011 SE 21st St Available 06/17/19 Hip & Stylish! When you want a lifestlyle and not just a house. - ***Application pending***

This lovely 3 bedroom home features a high ceiling in the entry way and formal living room area, a light and bright kitchen that is open to the family room, and generous size bedrooms. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a full five piece bathroom. Good sized backyard is fully fenced and surrounded by lush trees.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 06/17/2019

#816

(RLNE4918271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24011 SE 21st St have any available units?
24011 SE 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 24011 SE 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
24011 SE 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24011 SE 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 24011 SE 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 24011 SE 21st St offer parking?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 24011 SE 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24011 SE 21st St have a pool?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 24011 SE 21st St have accessible units?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 24011 SE 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24011 SE 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 24011 SE 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College