22634 Southeast 13th Street

Situated in the highly sought after Redford Ranch in Sammamish, this gorgeous 2-story 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters on windows, white-painted mill work and doors, forced-air heat, a fully fenced yard with custom stamped concrete patio and planting beds, a flowing floor plan from dining to living, office/den and gas fireplace.



Kitchen features an island, newer stainless steel appliances with gas range and eating area. Upstairs offers a bonus loft space, a master bedroom with updated 5-pc bath (custom vanities and tile work, skylight), walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry with washer and dryer.



Enjoy your community amenities including community center, park/play ground, swimming pool and spa, fitness, and more.



Close to 228th, but tucked into quiet and friendly neighborhood. Within minutes from nearby grocery stores/shopping and dining, businesses, and tons of local recreation.



Highly desired Issaquah School District - Creekside Elementary, Pine Lake Middle School and Skyline High School. Located few minutes walk to library, city hall, ISKON temple and Pine Lake Park with direct bus connection to downtown Seattle and Issaquah / Bellevue / Redmond.



Lease Terms:

1 year lease. First month, Last month and One month security deposit due upon lease signing. Small dogs considered - additional deposit, cleaning fee and rent required. Tenant pays for all utilities and HOA fees ($50 per month). Tenant takes care of the yard per HOA rules.