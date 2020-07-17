All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

22634 Southeast 13th Street

22634 Southeast 13th Street · (314) 495-2737
Location

22634 Southeast 13th Street, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Link - https://www.avail.co/l/60014228

Situated in the highly sought after Redford Ranch in Sammamish, this gorgeous 2-story 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters on windows, white-painted mill work and doors, forced-air heat, a fully fenced yard with custom stamped concrete patio and planting beds, a flowing floor plan from dining to living, office/den and gas fireplace.

Kitchen features an island, newer stainless steel appliances with gas range and eating area. Upstairs offers a bonus loft space, a master bedroom with updated 5-pc bath (custom vanities and tile work, skylight), walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry with washer and dryer.

Enjoy your community amenities including community center, park/play ground, swimming pool and spa, fitness, and more.

Close to 228th, but tucked into quiet and friendly neighborhood. Within minutes from nearby grocery stores/shopping and dining, businesses, and tons of local recreation.

Highly desired Issaquah School District - Creekside Elementary, Pine Lake Middle School and Skyline High School. Located few minutes walk to library, city hall, ISKON temple and Pine Lake Park with direct bus connection to downtown Seattle and Issaquah / Bellevue / Redmond.

Lease Terms:
1 year lease. First month, Last month and One month security deposit due upon lease signing. Small dogs considered - additional deposit, cleaning fee and rent required. Tenant pays for all utilities and HOA fees ($50 per month). Tenant takes care of the yard per HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have any available units?
22634 Southeast 13th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have?
Some of 22634 Southeast 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22634 Southeast 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22634 Southeast 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22634 Southeast 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22634 Southeast 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22634 Southeast 13th Street offers parking.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22634 Southeast 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have a pool?
Yes, 22634 Southeast 13th Street has a pool.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 22634 Southeast 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22634 Southeast 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22634 Southeast 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22634 Southeast 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
