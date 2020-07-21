All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 2016 216th Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
2016 216th Place NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2016 216th Place NE

2016 216th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

2016 216th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
For RENT: Sammamish Plateau_Hampton Woods 4 bedroom - 2 3/4 bath - For Rent: Available now! 12 month Lease. Dogs ok. Nestled next to Sahalee Golf Course, this well maintained 4 br-2 3/4 bath home is located in highly desirable Hampton Woods, inside Heritage Hills subdivision. The house resonates sheer beauty through out while being wrapped by beautiful landscaping and a well flowing/spacious floor-plan. 2458 square feet spans 3 levels w/4 large bedrooms and 2.75 bath. Home sits on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. South facing Sun filled kitchen opens freely to the bayed dining nook & family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with slab granite counters, raised panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances...fabulous family room w/floor to ceiling slate fireplace. Two Car extra deep Garage w/storage. New Presidential Comp roof.

Quick commute to Redmond, Microsoft and easy access to Issaquah, I-90.

Terms:
One year lease (renewable)
$3295 /month
First Month + Security Deposit
Pet Deposit/Fee (Dogs OK, No Cats)
Screening Application required - $50 per adult resident

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5390212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 216th Place NE have any available units?
2016 216th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 2016 216th Place NE have?
Some of 2016 216th Place NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 216th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
2016 216th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 216th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 216th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 2016 216th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 2016 216th Place NE offers parking.
Does 2016 216th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 216th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 216th Place NE have a pool?
No, 2016 216th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 2016 216th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 2016 216th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 216th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 216th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 216th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 216th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College