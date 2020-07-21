2016 216th Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

For RENT: Sammamish Plateau_Hampton Woods 4 bedroom - 2 3/4 bath - For Rent: Available now! 12 month Lease. Dogs ok. Nestled next to Sahalee Golf Course, this well maintained 4 br-2 3/4 bath home is located in highly desirable Hampton Woods, inside Heritage Hills subdivision. The house resonates sheer beauty through out while being wrapped by beautiful landscaping and a well flowing/spacious floor-plan. 2458 square feet spans 3 levels w/4 large bedrooms and 2.75 bath. Home sits on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. South facing Sun filled kitchen opens freely to the bayed dining nook & family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with slab granite counters, raised panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances...fabulous family room w/floor to ceiling slate fireplace. Two Car extra deep Garage w/storage. New Presidential Comp roof.



Quick commute to Redmond, Microsoft and easy access to Issaquah, I-90.



Terms:

One year lease (renewable)

$3295 /month

First Month + Security Deposit

Pet Deposit/Fee (Dogs OK, No Cats)

Screening Application required - $50 per adult resident



No Cats Allowed



