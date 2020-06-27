All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated October 8 2019

1801 249th Pl SE

1801 249th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1801 249th Pl SE, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely 3,550-square-foot, single-family home located in Sammamish, Washington!

This home is unfurnished with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is also a 2-car attached garage.

The homes interior is spacious and airy with polished hardwood floors, large windows, French doors, and recessed/suspended lighting. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in, with built-in closets. Its tidy and cozy bathrooms are furnished with a bathtub, two vanities, and shower enclosed in a framed glass panel. Theres also a large walk-in closet with racks.

Other exterior features include a balcony, lake, lawn, and a well-maintained yard (at the front and back), perfect for R&R or doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or friends.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. There is forced-air heating for climate control.

Pets are allowed but owner prefers small to medium sized pets only ($300 per pet).

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, water, sewage, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the property owner.

Property showing will start on July 17, 2019

Nearby Parks: Sammamish Commons Park, Pine Lake Park, and Tam OShanter Park.

Nearby Schools:
Discovery Elementary School: 1.3 miles, 9/10
Pine Lake Middle School - 1.54 miles, 9/10
Skyline High School - 1.26 miles, 8/10
Beaver Lake Middle School - 0.94 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
269 - 0.4 mile
219 - 0.4 mile
216 - 0.4 mile
554 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5005289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 249th Pl SE have any available units?
1801 249th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1801 249th Pl SE have?
Some of 1801 249th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 249th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 249th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 249th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 249th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1801 249th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 249th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1801 249th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1801 249th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 249th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 249th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 249th Pl SE has units with air conditioning.
