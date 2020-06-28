All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1426 232nd Ave SE

1426 232nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1426 232nd Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sammamish 5 bedroom 2.75 bath home, 3200 sf + 3-car garage, Issaquah SD - 2003 built home that is move-in ready. Home is on a dead end and backs to a greenbelt with private patio. This spacious home is 3220 sq ft. and features vaulted ceilings, natural gas heating and attached 3-car garage. Located adjacent to Skyline HS and within the coveted Issaquah School district. You're minutes to shopping, parks, dining and recreational activities. No smoking, No pet policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3240863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have any available units?
1426 232nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 1426 232nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1426 232nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 232nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1426 232nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 232nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 232nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
