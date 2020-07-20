1011 274th PL SE

Great House for Rent - Meticulously maintained home located at the heart of Sammamish close to the Lakeside pool parks tennis and basketball courts. Highly ranked winning schools.
- Open and bright gourmet kitchen family and living rooms private office on the main floor. - Master and 3 bedrooms +2 full baths on the upper level floor. - Tasteful upgrades include plantation shutters crown moldings extraordinary millwork A/C Hepa air filtration sprinkler system+ more.
(RLNE4957761)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
