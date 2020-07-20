1011 274th PL SE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning basketball court tennis court

Great House for Rent - Meticulously maintained home located at the heart of Sammamish close to the Lakeside pool parks tennis and basketball courts. Highly ranked winning schools.



- Open and bright gourmet kitchen family and living rooms private office on the main floor.

- Master and 3 bedrooms +2 full baths on the upper level floor.

- Tasteful upgrades include plantation shutters crown moldings extraordinary millwork A/C Hepa air filtration sprinkler system+ more.



(RLNE4957761)