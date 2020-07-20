1001 212th Ave NE

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Remodeled Sammamish Home - 3Bed/1 Bath



This charming home sits on a quiet residential street in the heart of the Sammamish Plateau. This remodeled home boasts updated kitchen and bathroom, lovely bamboo floors and an open, airy floor plan. The living room has a new gas fireplace creating a cozy ambiance. The light filled kitchen has a generous pantry and ample cupboard and counter space. The washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. The large master bedroom has beautiful crown molding, ample closet space and a patio slider that walks out to a private deck overlooking the garden imagine yourself enjoying morning coffee or a quiet evening watching the sunset. The remodeled bathroom has designer tile, new vanity and bronze fixtures. Two additional good sized bedrooms complete this level. The house has lovely cottage garden landscaping with mature trees, flowering vines, spring bulbs and a raised garden bed for vegetables. Bonus there is a greenhouse to help you indulge your green thumb plus a garden shed for additional storage. The attached garage has work benches and additional storage. This home has is all!



Just minutes to restaurants, shopping, library, the new Sammamish Community and Aquatic Center and the amenities of Sammamish Highlands. Easy access to Lake Sammamish waterfront parks. Great access to I-90 and 520. Easy commute to Microsoft, Bellevue, Issaquah, Redmond and the entire Eastside. Award winning Lake Washington schools!!!



Terms: first months rent of $2200 plus security deposit of $2200; no smoking; pets consider on a case by case with additional security deposit.



