Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1001 212th Ave NE

1001 212th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1001 212th Avenue Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Remodeled Sammamish Home - 3Bed/1 Bath - Location! Charming Remodeled Home - Sammamish Plateau

This charming home sits on a quiet residential street in the heart of the Sammamish Plateau. This remodeled home boasts updated kitchen and bathroom, lovely bamboo floors and an open, airy floor plan. The living room has a new gas fireplace creating a cozy ambiance. The light filled kitchen has a generous pantry and ample cupboard and counter space. The washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. The large master bedroom has beautiful crown molding, ample closet space and a patio slider that walks out to a private deck overlooking the garden imagine yourself enjoying morning coffee or a quiet evening watching the sunset. The remodeled bathroom has designer tile, new vanity and bronze fixtures. Two additional good sized bedrooms complete this level. The house has lovely cottage garden landscaping with mature trees, flowering vines, spring bulbs and a raised garden bed for vegetables. Bonus there is a greenhouse to help you indulge your green thumb plus a garden shed for additional storage. The attached garage has work benches and additional storage. This home has is all!

Just minutes to restaurants, shopping, library, the new Sammamish Community and Aquatic Center and the amenities of Sammamish Highlands. Easy access to Lake Sammamish waterfront parks. Great access to I-90 and 520. Easy commute to Microsoft, Bellevue, Issaquah, Redmond and the entire Eastside. Award winning Lake Washington schools!!!

For a private showing, contacting listing broker Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: first months rent of $2200 plus security deposit of $2200; no smoking; pets consider on a case by case with additional security deposit.

(RLNE2532293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 212th Ave NE have any available units?
1001 212th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1001 212th Ave NE have?
Some of 1001 212th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 212th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 212th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 212th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 212th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 212th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 212th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1001 212th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1001 212th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 212th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 212th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 212th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
