10708 NE 25th Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:00 PM

10708 NE 25th Place

10708 Northeast 25th Place · (360) 975-7666 ext. 131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA 98686
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10708 NE 25th Place · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Living room, dining area, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry with washer/dryer hook ups. GFA heat, A/C. Double car garage with electric opener, fenced backyard with patio, approx. 1658 sq. ft., built in 2002, 98686. *PREFER NO PETS*

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

