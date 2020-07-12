/
/
/
starcrest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Starcrest, Salmon Creek, WA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:20pm
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances. This home features 4 large bedrooms, tile floors, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
1 of 26
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Starcrest
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 10 at 07:33pm
$
25 Units Available
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:30am
8 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAHazel Dell, WASalmon Creek, WABarberton, WAMinnehaha, WAWalnut Grove, WAFive Corners, WA