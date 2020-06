Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex. Less then 5 minute drive to cute and quaint downtown Ridgefield and the Marina for easy boating access to the Columbia River.



- 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1773 sq ft with a 2 car garage

- Fenced Yard

- Open floor plan with large Great Room that is open to the dining area

- Gas fireplace in Great Room

- Kitchen has all matching appliances with beautiful wood cabinets and Granite counter tops

- Large Master Suite on separate side of house with own balcony. Double sinks and walk in closet

- Upstairs has spacious loft area with room for TV and Sofa OR Desk Space

- Large laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms

- Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling. Each room has own control over heat! Stay cool during the some with very efficient AC



- 1 mile to I5

- 0.4 Miles to Shopping Center / Brand New Grocery Store

- 25 minutes to PDX (Portland International Airport)

- 2 miles to downtown Ridgefield



Ridgefield School District

Elementary: Union Ridge

Middle: View Ridge

High: Ridgefield



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



$500 extra security deposit and/or fee per pet. Only dogs under 25 lbs allowed; NO CATS



** Security Deposit includes a $600 non refundable Cleaning Fee



*** $199 Move in fee



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



