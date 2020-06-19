All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

116 S 32nd Place

116 South 32nd Place · (360) 574-3201
Location

116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 116 S 32nd Place · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, stainless steel matching appliances, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, beautiful new laminate flooring throughout, updated sinks and counter tops, house backs up against a green space. This home is just minutes from the down town area and the new shopping center.

This home is located in the Ridgefield School District:
Union Ridge Elementary
View Ridge Middle
Ridgefield High School

please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.

**Security Deposit includes a $500 non refundable cleaning fee.

*** $199.00 Move in Fee

Pets are negotiable and do require a separate security deposit and/or fee upon approval.

By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE5408016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 S 32nd Place have any available units?
116 S 32nd Place has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 S 32nd Place have?
Some of 116 S 32nd Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 S 32nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 S 32nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 S 32nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 116 S 32nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 116 S 32nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 116 S 32nd Place does offer parking.
Does 116 S 32nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 S 32nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 S 32nd Place have a pool?
No, 116 S 32nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 116 S 32nd Place have accessible units?
No, 116 S 32nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 S 32nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 S 32nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 S 32nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 S 32nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
