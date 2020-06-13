45 Apartments for rent in Richland, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
2 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,184
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$815
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1836 sqft
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Douglas Av
222 Douglass Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
222 Douglas Av Available 06/15/20 Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto Street Available 06/15/20 2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2941 Woodland Ln
2941 Woodland Pl, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2192 sqft
Great South Richland Location - This large newer Hayden home will be ready for move in the beginning of June. It features a main floor with the great room, office or formal living space, powder room, dining and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1506 Desert Springs Ave
1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1862 sqft
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1458 Chardonnay Drive
1458 Chardonnay Road, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2730 sqft
Spacious Stucco home in South Richland. Soaring ceilings in large living area. Main level master and den. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Kitchen has large bar with tile floor, stainless appliances and granite counters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2419 Bramasole Dr.
2419 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage,1570 sqft townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1913 Hoxie Ave
1913 Hoxie Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Available for Rent is a newly remodeled, upstairs Unit in Richland. The interior is very big and spacious. It boasts almost 900 sqft. Both rooms are roomy, and it also has a little balcony. Kitchen is very open and has a little bar area.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richland, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

