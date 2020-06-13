/
/
union gap
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Union Gap, WA📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2906 5th Street
2906 South 5th Street, Union Gap, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
994 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - 2906 S. 5th St.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1914 South 3rd Avenue
1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
736 sqft
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2015 S. 4th ave
2015 South 4th Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
616 sqft
Union Gap 1 bedroom house with garage - Union Gap 1 bedroom home with all new flooring, new countertops, tenants supply their own fridge, bathroom remodel, washer/dryer hookup, large garage, shop, large lawn, deck.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Union Gap
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 McKinley Ave
1302 Mckinley Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
790 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School Unit features: - Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven - Airconditioner - Washer + Dryer hookups - Basement - Patio - Garage - Off-street parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5405 Summitview Ave
5405 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 North 3rd Avenue
716 North 3rd Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready) 3+Bedroom
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
907 S 4th Ave Apt 2
907 South 4th Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
960 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Duplex Available in Yakima! -Move-in special! $100.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
608 N 3rd St Apt 1
608 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom Apartment near Miller Park in Yakima Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria La Palapa, Taqueria Los Primos, Dutch Brothers, Mel's Diner, Minado Buffet,and many more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
415 S 8th Ave
415 South 8th Avenue, Yakima, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Five Bedrooms, Two Bathroom near Davis High School Unit features: - Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range/oven - Gas heating system - Attic - Washer + Dryer hookups - Basement - Patio - Porch Near multiple
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
20 E Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way
20 Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$525
Cascade Senator Apartments - Property Id: 208853 Studios avalible, shared bathrooms on each floor, some units avalible with kitchette and bathroom. Historical building part of downtown Yakima, close to transit, shops and resturaunts.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 N 7th St Apt 4A
316 North 7th Street, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Miller Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 S 31st Ave
603 S 31st Ave, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment near Hospital with Garage - Property Id: 165779 Nicely upgraded, fully furnished above garage whole house apartment near hospitals, services.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Union Gap
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Lyle Loop
40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
613 North 9th Street
613 North 9th Street, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7305 Heathers Way
7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2338 sqft
7305 Heathers Way Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Union Gap rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union Gap from include Ellensburg, and Yakima.