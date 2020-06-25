Amenities

3728 NE 5th Place Available 07/01/20 Renton highlands 2 story home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Avail July 1st!. - Welcome home to this charming home it is located in Village on Union community, close for shopping, restaurants and minutes to freeways... The 1st floor plan is a nice sized living room with gas fireplace, dining room with great windows...lots of natural light. Kitchen with a breakfast nook and sitting/TV area... kitchen offers an island, gas range, refrigerator, d/w, and pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath suite with double sinks and large shower... Two other nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hall. Laundry room on 2nd floor. Fenced rear yard with a patio (BBQ area). Two car garage with remote. Wonderful covered front porch. Community park area. Must see this lovely home. Call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206.841.8527 to schedule an appointment to view. The home is occupied please do not enter the property but do drive by to confirm you like the location before calling for a tour.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Small Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206.841.8527 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



