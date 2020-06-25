All apartments in Renton
3728 NE 5th Place

3728 Northeast 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Northeast 5th Place, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3728 NE 5th Place Available 07/01/20 Renton highlands 2 story home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Avail July 1st!. - Welcome home to this charming home it is located in Village on Union community, close for shopping, restaurants and minutes to freeways... The 1st floor plan is a nice sized living room with gas fireplace, dining room with great windows...lots of natural light. Kitchen with a breakfast nook and sitting/TV area... kitchen offers an island, gas range, refrigerator, d/w, and pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath suite with double sinks and large shower... Two other nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hall. Laundry room on 2nd floor. Fenced rear yard with a patio (BBQ area). Two car garage with remote. Wonderful covered front porch. Community park area. Must see this lovely home. Call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206.841.8527 to schedule an appointment to view. The home is occupied please do not enter the property but do drive by to confirm you like the location before calling for a tour.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Small Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206.841.8527 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2207489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 NE 5th Place have any available units?
3728 NE 5th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 NE 5th Place have?
Some of 3728 NE 5th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 NE 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3728 NE 5th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 NE 5th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3728 NE 5th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 3728 NE 5th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3728 NE 5th Place offers parking.
Does 3728 NE 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3728 NE 5th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 NE 5th Place have a pool?
No, 3728 NE 5th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3728 NE 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 3728 NE 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 NE 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 NE 5th Place has units with dishwashers.
