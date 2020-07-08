All apartments in Puyallup
902 10th Ave SE

902 10th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

902 10th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom downstairs unit sits in a wonderful location in downtown Puyallup on the first floor. Shared laundry room on site. Patio with outdoor storage closet. Cabinets were updated recently. All landscaping included in the monthly rent. Photos may be of a similar unit. New photos soon.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $1195.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1150.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, Flat fee of $95.00 to be paid with rent for water, sewer, storm and garbage.
YARD CARE: Yard maintenance included in the monthly rent.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.
Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed. We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 10th Ave SE have any available units?
902 10th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 10th Ave SE have?
Some of 902 10th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 10th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
902 10th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 10th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 10th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 902 10th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 902 10th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 902 10th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 10th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 10th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 902 10th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 902 10th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 902 10th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 10th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 10th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

