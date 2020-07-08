902 10th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

This 2 bedroom downstairs unit sits in a wonderful location in downtown Puyallup on the first floor. Shared laundry room on site. Patio with outdoor storage closet. Cabinets were updated recently. All landscaping included in the monthly rent. Photos may be of a similar unit. New photos soon.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.



MONTHLY RENT: $1195.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1150.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, Flat fee of $95.00 to be paid with rent for water, sewer, storm and garbage.

YARD CARE: Yard maintenance included in the monthly rent.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.