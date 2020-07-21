702 16th St Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Large corner lot home located in a family-friendly neighborhood! - Gorgeous Corner Lot Home located on 10,000 SQ FT (1,862 SQ FT house). 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage on a Beautifully manicured lawn. Hardwood Finished Flooring, Newer Carpet, Upgraded Appliances, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Fully Fenced Backyard w/concrete Patio Great for Entertaining!



Rent: $2,395.00 and Deposit is $2,350.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home has Heat Pump and Air Conditioning. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets: 2 Cats allowed that are 20lbs or less. No Dogs Permitted. All pets will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee/each and a minimum of $25 pet rent/each.



(RLNE5315089)