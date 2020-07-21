All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

702 16th St Pl NW

702 16th Street Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

702 16th Street Place Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large corner lot home located in a family-friendly neighborhood! - Gorgeous Corner Lot Home located on 10,000 SQ FT (1,862 SQ FT house). 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage on a Beautifully manicured lawn. Hardwood Finished Flooring, Newer Carpet, Upgraded Appliances, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Fully Fenced Backyard w/concrete Patio Great for Entertaining!

Rent: $2,395.00 and Deposit is $2,350.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home has Heat Pump and Air Conditioning. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets: 2 Cats allowed that are 20lbs or less. No Dogs Permitted. All pets will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee/each and a minimum of $25 pet rent/each.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5315089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 16th St Pl NW have any available units?
702 16th St Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 16th St Pl NW have?
Some of 702 16th St Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 16th St Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
702 16th St Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 16th St Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 16th St Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 702 16th St Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 702 16th St Pl NW offers parking.
Does 702 16th St Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 16th St Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 16th St Pl NW have a pool?
No, 702 16th St Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 702 16th St Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 702 16th St Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 702 16th St Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 16th St Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
