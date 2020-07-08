All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

2715 24th Ave Ct SE

2715 24th Avenue Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2715 24th Avenue Court Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Puyallup Home - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the award winning Puyallup school district. The kitchen amenities include new quality wood cabinetry with soft-close drawers and doors and features a state-of-the-art touchless faucet system, energy efficient lighting, and water resistant Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The new SS Appliances and elegant granite counter tops along with the lush new sod and landscaping creates a truly well-appointed starter home. Easy Fwy Access!

Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with owners final approval and additional $500 deposit

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#6001

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have any available units?
2715 24th Ave Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have?
Some of 2715 24th Ave Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 24th Ave Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
2715 24th Ave Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 24th Ave Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE offer parking?
No, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have a pool?
No, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 24th Ave Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 24th Ave Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.

