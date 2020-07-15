All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
1633 24th St Pl Se
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:28 AM

1633 24th St Pl Se

1633 24th Street Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1633 24th Street Pl SE, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Located in the Deer Creek vicinity of Puyallup which, is one of the most sought after areas in Puyallup. This quality built home is located on a cul-de-sac on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. There are 4 bedrooms and an office / den. The home is roomy and the oak hardwood floors warm up the house and entrance. The newly remodeled kitchen features all updated stainless steel Kitchen Aid Appliances that grace the social center of the home. This home is located within 5 minutes of Good Samaritan Hospital, main highways 512, 167, and 410, the South Hill Mall and the Sounder Station for commuting to Seattle. Interested? Call us today!
**$500 pet fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 24th St Pl Se have any available units?
1633 24th St Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 24th St Pl Se have?
Some of 1633 24th St Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 24th St Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
1633 24th St Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 24th St Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 24th St Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 1633 24th St Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 1633 24th St Pl Se offers parking.
Does 1633 24th St Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 24th St Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 24th St Pl Se have a pool?
No, 1633 24th St Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 1633 24th St Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 1633 24th St Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 24th St Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 24th St Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
