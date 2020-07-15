1633 24th St Pl Se

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the Deer Creek vicinity of Puyallup which, is one of the most sought after areas in Puyallup. This quality built home is located on a cul-de-sac on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. There are 4 bedrooms and an office / den. The home is roomy and the oak hardwood floors warm up the house and entrance. The newly remodeled kitchen features all updated stainless steel Kitchen Aid Appliances that grace the social center of the home. This home is located within 5 minutes of Good Samaritan Hospital, main highways 512, 167, and 410, the South Hill Mall and the Sounder Station for commuting to Seattle. Interested? Call us today!

**$500 pet fee applies