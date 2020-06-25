All apartments in Poulsbo
2044 Laurie Vei Loop

2044 Northeast Laurie Vei Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Northeast Laurie Vei Loop, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2044 Laurie Vei Loop Available 10/31/19 New Lincoln Rambler- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly built rambler in the Lincoln Hill Community. Beautiful grand home with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, dining room, living room surrounding gas fireplace and built ins. Toward the back of the home find the extra large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with large or walk in closet and full bath towards the front of the house. Large separate laundry room on the way to the spacious 2 car garage. Tenant to do yard.
Please call 360-698-8200 to speak to any team member and schedule a time to view the home, apply or ask questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have any available units?
2044 Laurie Vei Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have?
Some of 2044 Laurie Vei Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Laurie Vei Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Laurie Vei Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Laurie Vei Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop offers parking.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have a pool?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have accessible units?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2044 Laurie Vei Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2044 Laurie Vei Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
