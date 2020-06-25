Amenities

2044 Laurie Vei Loop Available 10/31/19 New Lincoln Rambler- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly built rambler in the Lincoln Hill Community. Beautiful grand home with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, dining room, living room surrounding gas fireplace and built ins. Toward the back of the home find the extra large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with large or walk in closet and full bath towards the front of the house. Large separate laundry room on the way to the spacious 2 car garage. Tenant to do yard.

Please call 360-698-8200 to speak to any team member and schedule a time to view the home, apply or ask questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770587)