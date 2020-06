Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

In-town Poulsbo Townhome! - Beautiful, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse, top of the hill above downtown Poulsbo. Large kitchen with breakfast bar open to dining area and living room. Double doors open to private deck with mountain view. Bedrooms on upper floor, each with a full bath and a walk in closet. Laundry in unit, great storage, 2 parking spaces. Water, sewer, garbage, landscaping included with rent! Fantastic in-town location. Please, no pets



