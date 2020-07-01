19764 3rd Ave Unit #52

Amenities

Amazing Water View - Liberty Bay Estate Condos- 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd story condo with close to 180 degree views of Liberty Bay. Imagine the fireworks on the 3rd of July every year! This well maintained condo has deck that stretches between the master sliding door and the living room sliding door. It has a great layout with a spacious dining room and living room, kitchen with washer/dryer provided, full bath and large bedrooms + storage. $150 a month covers w/s/g + HOA. Full access to community pool and clubhouse.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4464838)