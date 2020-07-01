All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
19764 3rd Ave Unit #52
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

19764 3rd Ave Unit #52

19764 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19764 3rd Avenue Northwest, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Amazing Water View - Liberty Bay Estate Condos- 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd story condo with close to 180 degree views of Liberty Bay. Imagine the fireworks on the 3rd of July every year! This well maintained condo has deck that stretches between the master sliding door and the living room sliding door. It has a great layout with a spacious dining room and living room, kitchen with washer/dryer provided, full bath and large bedrooms + storage. $150 a month covers w/s/g + HOA. Full access to community pool and clubhouse.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4464838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have any available units?
19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have?
Some of 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 currently offering any rent specials?
19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 pet-friendly?
No, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 offer parking?
No, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 does not offer parking.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have a pool?
Yes, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 has a pool.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have accessible units?
No, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 does not have accessible units.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19764 3rd Ave Unit #52 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 1 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 Bedrooms
Poulsbo Apartments with BalconyPoulsbo Apartments with Parking
Poulsbo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College