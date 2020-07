Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range

19265 NE Crestwood Court Available 02/01/19 In town Poulsbo prime location - Walk to all the local schools, shopping even the bus stops from this prime in town Poulsbo location.

Enjoy this perfectly maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a sunny neighborhood lot starting February 1s.

Pets are welcome with approval and additional deposits.

Call for a tour.



Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

BobbiNeal@Windermere.com



