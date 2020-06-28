All apartments in Poulsbo
17840 Noll Road NE.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:52 PM

17840 Noll Road NE

17840 Noll Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17840 Noll Road Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A classic century-old home situated on 8 acres of Poulsbo farmland. Newer windows, efficient furnace, and a complete house air cleaner are just a few of the many updates. Beautiful wraparound front porch makes the home feel right at place on the expansive property. The kitchen offers an electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large basement and the 12x12 garden house give this home lots of storage. Close to Poulsbo schools, downtown waterfront shops, and dining, and convenient to both Kingston and Bainbridge ferries and Silverdale. This home is on well water and septic systems; water, septic, and garbage are paid by the owner. After tenant placement and lease signing, this home will be managed by the owner.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17840 Noll Road NE have any available units?
17840 Noll Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 17840 Noll Road NE have?
Some of 17840 Noll Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17840 Noll Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
17840 Noll Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17840 Noll Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17840 Noll Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE offer parking?
No, 17840 Noll Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17840 Noll Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE have a pool?
No, 17840 Noll Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE have accessible units?
No, 17840 Noll Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17840 Noll Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17840 Noll Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17840 Noll Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

