17840 Noll Road NE.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A classic century-old home situated on 8 acres of Poulsbo farmland. Newer windows, efficient furnace, and a complete house air cleaner are just a few of the many updates. Beautiful wraparound front porch makes the home feel right at place on the expansive property. The kitchen offers an electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large basement and the 12x12 garden house give this home lots of storage. Close to Poulsbo schools, downtown waterfront shops, and dining, and convenient to both Kingston and Bainbridge ferries and Silverdale. This home is on well water and septic systems; water, septic, and garbage are paid by the owner. After tenant placement and lease signing, this home will be managed by the owner.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.