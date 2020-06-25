Amenities

280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac. Fenced backyard perfect for enjoying the summer days and grilling with some privacy. This home features light-filled rooms, an open floor plan, master suite with walk in closet and heat system includes ductless mini-split with A/C. Stainless steel appliances, laminate throughout the downstairs and a 2 car attached garage. Great location close to schools, shopping and only minutes from Hwy 16! For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**Home is occupied, please do not disturb the current occupants



No Cats Allowed



