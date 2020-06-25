All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

280 Maltese Ct

280 Maltese Ct · No Longer Available
Location

280 Maltese Ct, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac. Fenced backyard perfect for enjoying the summer days and grilling with some privacy. This home features light-filled rooms, an open floor plan, master suite with walk in closet and heat system includes ductless mini-split with A/C. Stainless steel appliances, laminate throughout the downstairs and a 2 car attached garage. Great location close to schools, shopping and only minutes from Hwy 16! For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Home is occupied, please do not disturb the current occupants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Maltese Ct have any available units?
280 Maltese Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 280 Maltese Ct have?
Some of 280 Maltese Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Maltese Ct currently offering any rent specials?
280 Maltese Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Maltese Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Maltese Ct is pet friendly.
Does 280 Maltese Ct offer parking?
Yes, 280 Maltese Ct offers parking.
Does 280 Maltese Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Maltese Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Maltese Ct have a pool?
No, 280 Maltese Ct does not have a pool.
Does 280 Maltese Ct have accessible units?
No, 280 Maltese Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Maltese Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Maltese Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Maltese Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 Maltese Ct has units with air conditioning.
